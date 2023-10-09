6,040 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Purchased by CenterStar Asset Management LLC

CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,191 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,242 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,779,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $150,424,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.92.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.55. 586,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,233,495. The firm has a market cap of $142.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.58%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

