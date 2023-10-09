8,388 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Bought by Petra Financial Advisors Inc.

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $2.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $101.64 and a 12 month high of $159.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.48.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.85.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

