9,530 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by CenterStar Asset Management LLC

CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,530 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. Walmart accounts for about 0.2% of CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,995 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7,546.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Shares of WMT traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.33. 2,809,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,899,478. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.28 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The company has a market cap of $415.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

