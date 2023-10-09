Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,257 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $270.26. The stock had a trading volume of 361,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.38 and its 200 day moving average is $264.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

