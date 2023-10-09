Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,512 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Diversified LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.04. 132,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,284. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.29 and a 200 day moving average of $135.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

