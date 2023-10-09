Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.59.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN traded down $1.87 on Monday, reaching $371.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.68. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $266.22 and a 12-month high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

