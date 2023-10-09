Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 157 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,416 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after acquiring an additional 269,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,545,179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,678 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE traded down $2.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $524.04. 682,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $530.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.93. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.60 and a fifty-two week high of $570.24. The stock has a market cap of $238.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

