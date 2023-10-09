Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 226 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $571.16. 1,872,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,001. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $542.00 and a 200-day moving average of $463.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $601.84. The firm has a market cap of $542.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.