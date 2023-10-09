Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 517 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,282,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,093,506. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.97 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

