Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,247,981,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $173.02. 8,982,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,723,461. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

