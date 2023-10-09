Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

VB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.58. The company had a trading volume of 179,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,175. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.30.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

