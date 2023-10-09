Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,963 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

American Express Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE AXP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.04. 794,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,538. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.