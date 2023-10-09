Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,445 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $205.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,785,149. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $200.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.09.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,759,687.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,068.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,759,687.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,068.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 704,316 shares of company stock valued at $152,882,777. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

