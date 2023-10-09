Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.43.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $210.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,093. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.78. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $240.44. The company has a market capitalization of $84.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

