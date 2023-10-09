Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $54.97 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 7.1% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $54,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $271.08. 770,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,536. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.87 and its 200-day moving average is $241.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $145.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.