Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $873,000 Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,481 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,795 shares of company stock valued at $11,931,460. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $343.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.50.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $357.91. The stock had a trading volume of 419,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,489. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $367.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

