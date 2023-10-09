Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 372.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.59.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $51.18. 2,230,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,129,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

