Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $450.63. The company had a trading volume of 213,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $453.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.64. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.