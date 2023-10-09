Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,342 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,342 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 244.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,474,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.76. 894,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,590,247. The stock has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.77. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

