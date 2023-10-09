Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 78 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 0.7% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 25.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% during the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 59.1% during the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.39. 287,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,834. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

