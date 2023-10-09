Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 0.8% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.28. 266,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,189. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.47. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,469 shares of company stock valued at $43,287,670. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

