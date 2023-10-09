Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.9% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $268,923,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,779 shares of company stock worth $168,609,298. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.29.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded down $5.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $392.49. The stock had a trading volume of 759,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,509. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $402.43 and a 200 day moving average of $386.93. The stock has a market cap of $369.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

