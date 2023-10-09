Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.40. 2,404,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,765,486. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 102.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

