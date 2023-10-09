Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 5.2% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $39,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,094,000 after purchasing an additional 524,469 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,945,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,032,000 after purchasing an additional 237,419 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 538,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $827,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VONG traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.54. The stock had a trading volume of 207,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,650. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $73.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.15.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

