Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,396,310,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $194.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,208. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $215.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

