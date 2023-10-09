Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,084 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,084 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.93.

Danaher Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE DHR traded down $1.02 on Monday, reaching $216.21. The company had a trading volume of 506,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $208.96 and a 1-year high of $281.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.94 and its 200-day moving average is $244.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

