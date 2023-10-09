Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 21,531.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,132,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,382 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

DG traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.59. 869,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,360. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $102.18 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.60.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Loop Capital cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar General from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $142.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.