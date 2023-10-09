Acas LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Acas LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.0% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $277.00. 85,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,083. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The company has a market cap of $90.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.18 and a 200 day moving average of $270.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

