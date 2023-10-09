Acas LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Acas LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.85. The company had a trading volume of 39,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,508. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $229.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

