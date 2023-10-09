Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Boosted by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,859 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.3% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $5,986,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Adobe by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $5.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $521.22. 597,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,584. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $276.60 and a one year high of $570.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $530.00 and a 200 day moving average of $461.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

