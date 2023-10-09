Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Increased by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $280.74. The company had a trading volume of 87,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.07. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.75 and a 1-year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

