Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.60.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.41. 2,070,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,763,991. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

