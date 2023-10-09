American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 151.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $31,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.69. The stock had a trading volume of 506,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,232. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.47. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.38%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,982,076. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

