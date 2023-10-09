Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.6% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of AMGN stock traded up $3.22 on Monday, reaching $270.69. 701,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,280. The stock has a market cap of $144.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.45. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Argus raised their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.69.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
