Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.31.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $270.11. 889,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amgen has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.45. The company has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

