Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 63.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in FMC by 872,245.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FMC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on FMC from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.47.

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC remained flat at $62.79 during trading hours on Monday. 232,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $62.01 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.32.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

