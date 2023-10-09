Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 379,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,860,000 after acquiring an additional 124,685 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,008,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,152,000 after buying an additional 40,539 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,424,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,554. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.15.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.