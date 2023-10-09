Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 1.6% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.93. 307,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,296. The stock has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $181.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.81.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.13.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

