Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Members Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,764 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares during the period.

VTV traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.21. 453,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,093. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.60. The company has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

