Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $141.07. 651,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506,247. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $128.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.54.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

