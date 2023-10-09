Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $1.73 on Monday, reaching $392.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,047. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $314.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

