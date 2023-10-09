Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.77. The company had a trading volume of 93,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,576. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.07 and a 200 day moving average of $97.78. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

