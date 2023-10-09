Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 32,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $52,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $26,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $52,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,101 shares of company stock worth $160,704 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.22. 480,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.34. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BXMT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

