Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,618 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,111,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,775,000 after purchasing an additional 31,153 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 22,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,865,000 after buying an additional 38,546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,790. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.47 and its 200-day moving average is $214.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $298.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

