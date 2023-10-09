Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,203 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.61. The stock had a trading volume of 665,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,893. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $155.26. The company has a market capitalization of $116.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.