Arcataur Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,478 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.10. 412,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,355. The company has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.26.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

