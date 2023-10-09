Arcataur Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Fiserv comprises about 0.5% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 280.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 140.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Fiserv Trading Up 0.8 %
FISV stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.06. 2,044,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
