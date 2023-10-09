Arcataur Capital Management LLC Invests $225,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after buying an additional 1,546,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $255,265,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VTI traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.30. 1,090,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

