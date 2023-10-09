Arcataur Capital Management LLC Invests $288,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,183 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 4.4% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,547,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Target by 2,161.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 914,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $123,360,000 after purchasing an additional 874,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 59.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Target Price Performance
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Target Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.50.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
