Arcataur Capital Management LLC Invests $349,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.81. 1,967,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,930,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

